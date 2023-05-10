Steven A. Nicholas, 68

KANSAS CITY, Kan, — Steven A. Nicholas, 69, of Kansas City, Kan., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

A memorial service and inurnment of ashes is planned for 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer, along with inurnment of ashes of his father, Ralph O. Nicholas.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Steven was born Dec 12, 1952, in Grand Island, the son of Ralph O. and Genevieve (Dunn) Nicholas. Steven was raised in the Midwest, including in Grand Island, Watertown, South Dakota, and Alexandria, Minnesota, before settling in Kansas City, Kansas.

Steven has one daughter, Anna Reagan of Springfield, Missouri.

The majority of his career was working in construction, then jewelry, goldsmith and engraving. He also spent many years working in pet shops. His passion was breeding and raising fresh and saltwater fish.

He was a lifetime member of the Heart of America Aquarium Society. He devoted a significant amount of space and effort in this hobby. His expertise helped many members of the Aquarium Society in breeding and caring of exotic fresh and salt water fish.

He is survived by his brothers, Mark B. Nicholas and Nonna Nicholas of Tucson, Arizona, along with brother Jon S. Nicholas of Berhoud, Colorado; a nephew Timur Beketov; a niece, Diana A. Nicholas; and his daughter, Anna Reagan of Springfield, Missouri.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph O. Nicholas and Genevieve (Dunn) Nicholas.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com