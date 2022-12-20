Steven Breitenfeldt, 76
GILTNER — Steven E. Breitenfeldt, 76, of Giltner, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Steve was born on June 3, 194,6 to Harold and Deloris (Shields) Breitenfeldt in Grand Island.