Susan Carol Peters, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Susan Carol (Schultz) Peters entered heaven surrounded by her children at the age of 72 on June 6, 2023, after an earthly life filled with teaching, family, spoiling her grandchildren, baking, gardening and friendship.

Sue was born on November 2, 1950, to Albert Jr. and Earline Schultz in Grand Island. She attended Kearney State College, earning a degree in elementary education.

Sue had a deep passion for helping others; she taught third grade at West Lawn Elementary School in Grand Island for over 30 years. She was the favorite third grade teacher, famous for her Red Hot candy jar for a perfect spelling test, popcorn and movie Fridays, and fun art projects. She left an impactful imprint on each of her students.

After retirement, Sue’s dream of becoming a full-time grandmother was joyously fulfilled, with a move to Lincoln. She was surrounded by the joy, laughter and love of her three children and nine grandchildren. She was known as “Mamo” to those close to her, a name given by her granddaughter.

Mamo loved having all of the grandchildren at her house for movies, popcorn with M&M’s, fort-making, baking, reading and more! Watching her grandkids grow gave her joy: sports & horse riding, activities, and school performances.

She joined her children’s households to care for infants, including living briefly in Houston, Texas, twice. She also enjoyed picking up grandchildren from school (always with a special snack in the car) and having cousin sleepovers.

Beyond her family, she loved to spend time in her garden; reading; watching “American Idol,” “Heartland,” “Days of Our Lives,” 10/11 News, and Husker football; playing with her puppy, Sophie; and baking sweet treats.

As a mom, Sue is remembered by her children as the light of the family. She was selfless, compassionate, and taught how to love with our whole hearts. She loved Christmas and made it special by focusing on the memories created instead of the gifts purchased. She never blinked an eye when one of us needed her in the middle of the night during the births of our children or any emergency, to cuddle a crying newborn & allow us to sleep, or impromptu babysitting. We were blessed with the most perfect mom for each of us.

Sue is survived by her loving three children and nine grandchildren: Kerri and Brent Otto (Ellie Sue, 19, Easton, 16, Emmie Sue, 13), Kayce and Robert Pafford (Ambry Sue, 14, Adler, 12), and Darrick and Haley Peters (Ryker, 9, Kyran, 7, Zyan, 4, Tytus, 3 months); and her sister, Jan Wright.

She made the world a better place and lives on in the hearts she touched. She will be greatly missed everyday. We are all comforted in our faith of a heavenly reunion.

Memorials in Sue’s honor may be sent to Bryan Medical Center’s Hospice Program.

A private Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.