Susie Engel

Susie C. Engel, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Marty Egging will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a Vigil Service held at 7:00. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Susie was born July 18, 1946, in Lexington, NE, the daughter of Cruz and Connie (Ceballos) Araujo. She grew up in Lexington, graduating from Lexington Senior High School, class of 1964. On March 16, 1973, she married the love of her life, Charles Engel.

For over 35 years, Susie was employed with the Grand Island Police Department. She made many friends there and was very proud of her career.

Susie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Over the years she and Charles had enjoyed taking bus tours. They had loved attending their sons' sporting events and later those of their grandchildren. She also enjoyed the Huskers and was a fan of any sports, especially pro football.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles; three sons and their wives, Craig (Tracy) Engel and their children, Kimber and Whisper, Alfred (Julie) Engel and their children, Jocelyn, Jedrick, Jaidyn, Annabel and Alivia, and Rusty (Kristi) Engel and their children, Maddux and Brecken, all of Grand Island; and many extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Cruz Araujo Jr., Marcus “Mike” Araujo, Richard Araujo and Pedro “Pete” Araujo.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

