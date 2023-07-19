Suzanne Rohweder, 85

GRAND ISLAND — Suzanne “Sue” Rohweder, 85, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with family at her side.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Sidney B. Bruggeman will be the celebrant with the Rev. James J. Janovec concelebrating.

Sue continues her giving ways by bequeathing her remains to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. Inurnment will be in St. Libory Catholic Cemetery after study is complete.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic Elementary School.

Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Sue’s obituary.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Sue was born September 14, 1937, in Grand Island, the daughter of John and Kathryn (Donovan) Rock. Sue grew up in the St. Libory area and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1955. She worked for Northwestern Gas Co. until marrying Norm Rohweder on February 14, 1961 in St. Libory. They lived in Grand Island, opening their home to Sue’s siblings following a tragic traffic accident that killed her parents.

Sue was a force of nature. The Matriarch. A gentle, classy, grace-filled, loving mother figure to all. She enjoyed baking, cooking, playing the piano, gardening, tending her flowers, and spending time at the lake. Her greatest pride was her faith and her safe haven was her family. She loved spending time with family and absorbing every activity and event that involved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.

Norm died December 1, 2017.

Sue was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Sue is survived by her children, Todd (Karen) Rohweder and Laurie (Joe) Gillogly, all of Omaha, Mike (Sheila) Rohweder of Grand Island, and Monica (Craig) Deats of Goodyear, Arizona; and a sister, Sharon (Jack) Jarecke of Grand Island. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Tyler (Jess) Rohweder, Zachary (Amy) Rohweder, Morgan (Andrew) Nielsen, Taylor (Anton) Rice, Nick Gillogly, Jack Gillogly, John Rohweder, Kathryn Rohweder, Erin Deats, and Brody Deats; and her great-grandchildren, Lennon, Callum, Isla Nielsen, Nora, and Lainey Rohweder.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norm Rohweder; and siblings, Pat Rock, Rosemary Werner, and Jean Rock.