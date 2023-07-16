Suzanne Rohweder, 85

GRAND ISLAND — Suzanne “Sue” Rohweder, 85, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with family at her side.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Sidney B. Bruggeman will be the celebrant with the Rev. James J. Janovec concelebrating.

Sue continues her giving ways by bequeathing her remains to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. Inurnment will be in St. Libory Catholic Cemetery after study is complete.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic Elementary School.

Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Sue’s obituary.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

