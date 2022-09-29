Sylvan ‘Swede' Roberts, 82

Sylvan “Swede” Roberts, 82, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, with a 1 p.m. service following at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, in Maxwell.

Swede was born on Feb. 18, 1940, to Clarence “Shorty” and Silvia “Sid” (Cane) Roberts in Prosser. In 1958, he served in Company C, 11th Battle Group, 3rd Brigade in the US Army as a Tank Operator, stationed in several locations including Germany. In 1961, he returned to Washington, then settling in Nebraska soon thereafter. In 1963, Swede married Velda (Tammen) and had three children, Shannon, Ronda, and Shona. In 1979, Swede married Mary (Davies) and had two children, Shaylla and Sylvan. In 1986, Swede entered into a relationship with Vera Daleness and the two of them cared for Vera's children, Finley, Fenton, Averelle, and Dellarae.

Swede made his living as a truck driver, retiring from Justa Trucking in 2015. Proud of his Irish heritage, Swede was known to enjoy an occasional finger or two of Jameson Whiskey and a green beer on St. Patrick's Day. Never meeting a stranger, Swede had a passion for people and took pride in developing friendships with those he encountered, especially, James Zeleski and Dougie Niederdeppe. Swede was often quoted with saying he “Never felt better and had less”. He loved his family, fishing, and watching sports. His favorite teams included the Huskers, Dodgers, Vikings, Lakers, and Red Wings.

He is survived by sister, Mary Alice Zinn; brother, Samuel Roberts; children, Shannon (Barb) Roberts, Ronda Frank, Shaylla Roberts, Sylvan (Lauren) Roberts, Fenton Daleness, and Dellarae Daleness; numerous grandchildren, including Macy Whitetail and great-grandchildren.

Swede was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Silvia Roberts; brother, Harvey Roberts; daughter, Shona Roberts; significant other, Vera Daleness, and her two children, Averelle Daleness and Finley Daleness.

