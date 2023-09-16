Sylvia Carruth, 81

DICKINSON, Texas — Sylvia Carruth, 81 of Dickinson, Texas, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on September 1, 2023, at UTMB Hospital in League City, Texas.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends an hour before service time.

Sylvia was born, July 12, 1942, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and grew up in Duning and Halsey, Nebraska. Her hobbies included sewing, reading romance novels, woodwork, spending time with her loved one, and watching the Animal Planet Channel with her favorite being “Meerkat Manor.”

On September 18, 1961, she married the love of her life, Charles, better known as

“Mike,” in South Dakota. During their marriage, three children were born, Roxanna, Clayton and Terrie. Some of Sylvia’s jobs included working at the Aurora Co-op, JBS Swift and being an OTR driver for Dahlsten and TDC, then becoming an owner operator for Roman’s Motor freight Ethanol box trainer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Roxanna (Jimmie) Thompson and Clayton (Wendi) Carruth of Grand Island, and Terrie (Marvin) Burton of Dickinson, Texas.; two sisters, Barb Vannoy of Kearney, Nebraska, and Penny (Rocky) Friedrich of Hermosa Beach, California; sister-in-law, Dorthy Douglass of North Platte, Nebraska; a brother-in-law Pat (Marcia) Carruth of Poulsbo, Washington; her grandkids, Missy, Charlie (Kelly), Bobby (Glenda), Jennifer (Shawn), Stephen (Maile), Michael (Stacey), Chris (Sandra), Lou (Keith), Rosie (Mike), Jimbo (Kim), Mark and Matt; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike; her mother, Della; her beloved grandmother, Martha Jane, who helped raise her; a brother, Jim, and sister-in-law, Dorothy; her mother-in-law, Stella Carruth; and brother-in-law, Alvin Douglass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

