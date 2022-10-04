Sylvia Yanda, 89

Sylvia Mae Yanda, 89, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Sylvia was born Oct. 13, 1932, on the family farm North of Gibbon, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Schuller) Chramosta. She grew up in Gibbon, graduating from Gibbon High School in 1951. Following her marriage to George Louis Yanda, the couple made their home on the family farm in Ravenna.

Sylvia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church following her move to Grand Island.

Sylvia spent many years in food service, working as a waitress, cook, owner and manager of her own restaurant and lounge. After her husband's death, Sylvia continued to manage the family farm. She also worked at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Ravenna as the night cook for thirteen years.

Sylvia decorated wedding cakes and loved to decorate the birthday cakes for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and her flowers.

Those who cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Pattie Yanda of Grand Island; beloved grandchildren, Abby Necker and Brice Necker; step-great-grandchildren, Jonathan Nunez, Emma Arana and Nicolas Arana and three step-great-great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Jocelyn and Jenesis Nunez; sister, Mary Ann Homan of Grand Island; and brothers, Eugene (Janice) Chramosta of Gibbon and Charles Chramosta of Ravenna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents; daughter, Linda; step-granddaughter, Tannis; sisters, Caroline and Loretta; and sister-in-law, Jane Chramosta.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Online remembrances may be left at www.gaiallfaiths.com.