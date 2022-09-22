Takeo Utsumi

Takeo “Toc” Utsumi, 84, of Grand Island, died peacefully at home on Sept., 21st, 2022 with his wife and best friend, Kathleen Kamper, at his side. Toc is formally from Lincoln, Nebraska where he and his family owned and operated Azalealand Floral and Greenhouse which was founded in 1942. Toc was the front man and has always been a people person. He was an influential floral designer and his arrangements won many awards. Toc loved NFL football, reading his many newspapers, cooking, gardening, and playing poker when he had the chance.

In 1986, Toc and Kathleen met at Dreisbach's Steak house in Grand Island where he was a manager for Pat Dowd. The couple moved to Denver, Colorado in 1987 where they owned and operated a Greenhouse and Janitorial business. They resided in Colorado until moving to Kathleen's home town of Grand Island, Nebraska in 2012. Following this move, Toc's jobs included working as a janitor at the Grand Generation Center, prep cook at Nathans Detroit's and at the Central Nebraska Humane Society where he processed the laundry for all the beloved animals. He continued to work until he contracted covid in February of 2022.

Kathleen would like to sincerely thank all of the people who considered Toc as their friend/family, as he thoroughly enjoyed each and every one of you!

Toc is survived by his wife Kathleen, sisters-in-law; Joleen Carrillo; Colleen (Pete) DeLeon; Arleen (Payday Galvan) Kamper, all of Grand Island; Dorleen Kamper Jakubowski (Chuck) of Ashton, Ne., Gayleen Kamper Bjerke (Greg) of Colorado and many nieces and nephews.

Toc was preceded in death by his parents Masami and Harve (Motoya) Utsumi; his only sibling Hitoshi “Tosh” Utsumi and Tosh's wife Lynn. Also, his father- in- law and mother-in-law, George and JoAnn Kamper; brother-in-law Victor Carrillo and nephew Terry Jo Martin.

All Faiths Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation. Private family services will be planned at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society in Toc's name.

