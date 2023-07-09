Tamara Yoder, 61

GRAND ISLAND — Tamara Sue “Tammy” Yoder, 61, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023,, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Tammy was born on April 25, 1962, in Norton, Kansas, the daughter of George and Velma (Blair) Yoder. She attended kindergarten in Long Island, first grade in Smith Center and then Norton schools where she was a member of the class of 1980.

Tammy had three children, Meagan, Treavor and Michalia, and even though she struggled with raising three children on her own, she managed to return to school at Central Community College in Grand Island and earn an Associate of Applied Science in Accounting. After her education, she would spend the remainder of her working career at Mitchells Anchor Serum Company until her health began declining.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Tammy is survived by her three children; Meagan, Treavor and Michalial; eight grandchildren and a seventh on the way; a brother, Rickey (Karen) Yoder of Suppesville, Kansas; a niece and two nephews; and many extended family members and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a private family burial with be in Norton, Kansas, at a later date.

Wulf-Ast Mortuary of Garden Plain, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.