Tammy Serr, 56

Tammy Kay Serr, 56, of Dannebrog, passed away Feb. 24, 2023, after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) that was diagnosed July 2022. Tammy was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully during the night.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo, officiated by Pastor Brian Wright.

The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Christ Lutheran Church. The family asks that all flowers be sent directly to Christ Lutheran Church and any memorials be sent to the family to be distributed at a later date.

Tammy was born on July 28, 1966, in Grand Island to Eddie and Shirley Boltz (Maddox). She graduated from Centura High School in 1984 and moved to Austin, Texas, where she met her husband Robert. On May 1, 1993, she married Robert Serr of Butte Falls, Ore., and together they have three children, Nick, Benjamin and Emily.

Robert and Tammy resided in Austin, Texas for 13 years where their two oldest children were born before moving back to Dannebrog, where their youngest was born. They have many fond memories of their time in Texas.

Tammy had a strong love, passion, and connection for all the kids she mentored while she was a librarian at Centura School District for 17 years. Tammy loved to talk about the kids at the school visiting her to get candy and stickers. After her time as a librarian, she took her passion for children to ABC Daycare in Cairo. Anyone who knew Tammy knew she enjoyed rescuing animals, some often called it the Serr Zoo. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, playing cards with friends, photography, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Shirley Boltz of Dannebrog; husband, Robert Serr of Dannebrog; three children, Nick (Rachel) Serr of St. Paul, Benjamin (Ashley) Serr of Kansas City, Mo., and Emily Serr of Kearney; two grandchildren, Brynlee and Cohen Serr of St. Paul; three brothers, Randy Boltz (Deb) of Grand Island, Allen (Napasawan) Boltz of Grand Island, Danny (Terri) Boltz of Grand Island; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eddie Boltz; along with grandparents, aunts and uncles.