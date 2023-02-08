Tara Foglesong, 52

Tara Elizabeth Foglesong, 52, died peacefully at Tiffany Square in Grand Island on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Carlson and Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at the Minden Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Tara was born on Sept. 16, 1970, in Kearney to Robert “Bob” and Marlene (Jorgensen) Foglesong. She attended school in the Kearney School District, graduating from Kearney High in 1990. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and really enjoyed being active in Special Olympics once she moved to Grand Island in 2010.

Tara's parents worked very hard to make sure that she had a wonderful life. They took her to Husker football games every fall and also visited Branson, Mo; Notre Dame in Ind; and made several trips to Denver, Colo., and Waco, Texas. Tara also had a job at St. John's Good Samaritan Society which she took much pride in for many years.

She is survived by a brother, Sam (Lisa) Foglesong and their children Abbey of North Liberty, Iowa and Jack of Lincoln; nieces, Meggan (Curt) Coghill of Omaha; McKenzie Roeder of Kearney; and Kaiti (Tom) George and their children Collin and Jenna of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jill.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic, where she lived for the past several years. Her family was grateful to have her in a facility with amazing staff who were trained to help Tara live her best life.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.