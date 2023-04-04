Ted was born April 28, 1950, in Kearney to Dallas and Alta (Neemann) Snyder. Ted was raised in Shelton attending Shelton High School, graduating in 1968. He worked at Rockwell before going into the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam from 1969-1971. Upon returning home he continued to work at Rockwell. In 1972, Ted was married to Donna Banks. To this union two beautiful children were born, Dawn and Courtney. Ted moved to Casper, Wyo. for three years returning to the Shelton area and working for Hornaday until his retirement.