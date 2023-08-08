Terrance Samuelson, 76

GRAND ISLAND — Terrance O. “Terry” Samuelson, 76, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Crane Garden’s Memory Care with his beloved wife by his side.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, Nebraska. Father Vince Parsons, with concelebrant Father Vijumon Choorackal, will celebrate the Mass. The mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church followed, by a short visitation. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family with arrangements.

Terry was born on March 5, 1947, in Grand Island, the son of Ossian and Louise (Baird) Samuelson. Terry and his parents moved from Palmer to a farm north of St Paul along the North Loup River. He attended Howard County Schools and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1965. He then attended Kearney State College and was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics.

He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Sharon Olsen, on June 1, 1968 in St. Paul. In 1970, they moved from Kearney to Oelwein, Iowa, where he was employed by Farm Service Company. The family then relocated to Lincoln, Illinois, in 1976 where he was the state Feed Sales Manager for Farmland Industries.

The family returned to Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1979 and worked as the financial controller at the local cooperative. From 1981 to 1996 he began his career as General Manager/CEO for several farm supply and marketing cooperatives in Nebraska including Wilber, Maywood and Battle Creek. He remained in Battle Creek until his retirement in 2007.

He was very passionate about agriculture and served on the advisory boards for Land O’Lakes, National Grain Council, and the University of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Terry also completed the Cooperative Executive Management Academy through Purdue University.

Terry enjoyed golfing, biking, trout fishing, and many other outdoor activities but enjoyed hunting most of all. In his later life, he developed a passion for waterfowl hunting and also enjoyed hunting for deer on the family farm. He loved planting trees, collecting diamond willow sticks, and making many memories with family and friends at the cabin he built along the river.

He rode in the Bike Ride Across Nebraska four times and participated in the Colorado Ride the Rockies as well. He was involved in many community volunteer activities throughout his life that included being a volunteer fireman, Rotary Club, Sertoma, but the work he held closest to his heart was the time he spent with the Boys Town facility here in Grand Island.

Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Christina Gregory of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and her daughters, Emma, Claire and Abigail; and a son, Shane Samuelson of St, Louis, Missouri, and his children, Jordan, Alan, Sonja and Heiko, and a great-grandson, Brooks. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Willman; and in-laws, Bonnie and Steve Meyer, Jim and Joyce Olsen, Doug Bullis and John and Cindy Olsen; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Roy and Dorothy Olsen; a brother-in-law, Jim Willman; and a sister-in-law, Julie Bullis.

