Terry Campbell, 72

CHAPMAN — Terry L. Campbell, 72, of Chapman passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, due to complications from an auto accident.

A car show in his honor will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.

Terry was born on April 24, 1950. He was welcomed into the home of Bernard and Maybelle (Petersen) Campbell in Kearney. He worked in his father's filling station growing up. He attended Kearney Public School.

He began his Masonry apprenticeship in 1968. Soon after he owned and operated Campbell Masonry until the time of his death. His knowledge and skills in masonry built many foundations of businesses and homes. His skills also included building brick and stone veneers. These were primarily in the Tri-City Area of Nebraska.

Terry was a devoted friend to many and always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a great love for his Mopar cars. He attended many car shows and swap meets over the years. He also raised fish for area pet stores in Omaha and Lincoln. He loved listening to the Rolling Stones and was proud to be clean and sober for over 30 years. His smile and humor will be missed by those who knew him best.

He is survived by numerous friends and family including his best Mopar buddy Tracy Rhodus, Ken Kotinek, Bob and Joyce Meinecke, Sherri Campbell, and children, Jason and Rebecca; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by many friends and family members including his brother, Steve Campbell and his parents.

