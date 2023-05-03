Terry L. Pielstick, 76

Terry L. Pielstick, 76, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Terry was born on August 7, 1946 at Newton, Iowa, and was soon adopted by Oliver and Eva (Eloe) Pielstick. He was raised in Franklin, Nebraska, and graduated from Franklin High School. Terry enlisted in the U.S. Army following high school and received his medical discharge soon after. He attended Kearney State College.

On September 28, 1968, he was married to Roseanne M. Janulewicz. The made their home in Grand Island until Roseanne’s passing in July 1975. Terry married Jackie Ball on October 28, 1977. They lived in Grand Island until 1982 when they moved to Fort Worth, Texas. In 1987 they returned to Grand Island. Terry was employed as a glazer and auto glass installer for State Glass in Grand Island.

Terry was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Grand Island. He enjoyed classic movies — especially westerns, and bowling. He adored his pets and cared for many dogs over the years. Terry had an epic sense of humor, and had been known to brighten up a room with his suits. He was known to burst into song when he felt like it and his rendition of “If I was a Rich Man” from “Fiddler on the Roof” was remarkable. Terry also had a gift with imitating numerous accents. He loved to go golfing and fishing with his family.

He is survived by his children, Brian (Gwen) Pielstick of Grand Island, David Pielstick of Central City, and Nicole (Shawn) Ackles of Scotia; grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Rose, Nathan (Payge) Pielstick, Hannah (James) Koch, Zachariah Dillon, Cody Ackles, Mikayla Ackles, Cole Ackles, Kilee Ackles, Chance Ackles and Bryon Flamig; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Richard) French, Carla Lemburg, and Janice Chisim; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Eva; his wives, Roseanne and Jackie; a daughter, Shawn Derr; a daughter-in-law, Linda Pielstick; and a sister, Shirley Danley.