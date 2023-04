Terry L. Pielstick, 76

Terry L. Pielstick, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Pielstick will officiate.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the funeral home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, More details will follow.