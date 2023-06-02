Terry M. Connick, 69

DONIPHAN — Terry M. Connick, 69, of Doniphan, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan. Inurnment will be in Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the church, with a vigil service at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund.

