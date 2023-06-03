Terry M. Connick, 69

DONIPHAN — Terry M. Connick, 69, of Doniphan, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan. The Rev. David Oldham will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the church, with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Terry was born October 7, 1953, in Creighton, Nebraska, the son of Darrell M. and Frances (Thompson) Connick. Terry graduated from Arlington High School in 1971, continuing his education at Lincoln School of Commerce where he graduated in 1973.

He was united in marriage to Karen A. Kaps on June 8, 1974, in Broken Bow. The couple lived in Lincoln where Terry was employed with the National Bank of Commerce. They moved to Clarks in the fall of 1974 and Terry worked for the Bank of Clarks. In 1978 they moved to Litchfield and Terry was employed by the State Bank of Litchfield. In 1991 the couple moved to Doniphan where Terry worked at Doniphan Insurance Agency until his death. Karen Connick died in July 2005.

Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active volunteer for Doniphan Fire and Rescue. He was on the Cedarview Cemetery Board and a charter member of the Board of Directors of the Doniphan Community Foundation.

Terry will be missed by his sons, Shad (Tanya) Connick of North Platte, and Brandon (Stephanie) Connick of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Dax and Porter Connick, Katelyn, Abigail, Elizabeth and Jack Connick; his mother, Frances Prewitt of Sioux City, Iowa; his brothers, Jim (Kathy) Connick of Minburn, Iowa, and Jeff (Gloria) Connick of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Connie (Mike) Mohatt of Omaha, Carol (Gary) Masek of Valparaiso, Cheryl (Rick) Kaelin of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kay (Ed) Mayer of Plano, Texas; a brother-in-law, Steve (Wilma) Kaps of Arcadia; and his father-in-law, Wayne “Pete” Kaps of Kearney.

Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his father, Darrel; two brothers, Kenny and Ron; and his mother-in-law, Rose Kaps.