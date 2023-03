Thelma Schudel, 96

SCOTIA — Thelma Schudel, 96, of Scotia, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, while residing at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.