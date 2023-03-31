Thelma Schudel, 96

SCOTIA - Thelma L. Schudel, 96, of Scotia passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, while residing at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Zion Lutheran Church of Scotia. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Thelma was born December 4, 1926, to Guy and Magdalen (Landgraf) Sautter. She was a life-long resident of the Scotia area. In 1946, Thelma was united in marriage to Merlyn Schudel. She lived on the family farm north of Scotia until she moved to Primrose in 2018. Thelma had numerous friends in the Scotia community, especially at her church, Zion Lutheran, where she was a member her entire life. Upon moving to Primrose, she acquired an entirely new circle of friends who became her “Primrose Family”.

She is survived by her son, Paul M.(Mike) Schudel of Omaha, NE and his wife, Sandy; her daughter, Susan Manchester of North Loup, NE and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Scott Manchester (Amy) and their daughter, Claire, of Grand Island, NE; Mark Manchester (Lisa) and their son and daughter, Isaac and Anna, of Grand Island, NE; Michael Schudel of Omaha, NE, and Meg Schudel (Jordan) and their daughter, Lynnlee, of Lincoln, NE.

In addition to her parents; Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn.