Theresa ‘Terri' Waskowiak, 83

Theresa “Terri” E. Waskowiak, 83, of Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 Friday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Revs. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. and Harlan Waskowiak will concelebrate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Terri was born Feb. 5, 1939, at rural Ord. She is the daughter of Emanuel and Josephine (Urbanski) Wadas.

Terri grew up in Ord, graduating from Ord High School in 1956. She moved to Omaha and worked for Security Investment Corporation as secretary to the vice president. She married Al Waskowiak on April 23, 1960, at Ord. They moved to Ogallala and Terri worked as a waitress for Turcos Café and later Keith County Treasurer Office. They moved to Ord in 1963. While in Ord Terri was employed at the Elks Club. They moved to Dannebrog and farmed in the area. Terri moved to Grand Island in 1986.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, canning, and dancing.

She is a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Survivors of the immediate family include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dave and Mary Waskowiak of Grand Island, Jim and Karen Waskowiak of Stanton; three sisters, Lee Bosse of Omaha, Max Williams of Aurora, Pat Schnittgrund of Omaha; brother-in-law, Jim Schimick of Las Vegas, Nev. Others left to cherish her memory include her four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Mary; sister, Betty Schimick; brothers-in-law, Jerry Bosse, Tom Williams, Butch Schnittgrund.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Terri's obituary.