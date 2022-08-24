Theresa Waskowiak

Theresa ‘Terri' Waskowiak, 83
Theresa “Terri” E. Waskowiak, 83, of Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.