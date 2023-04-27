Theresa Welch, 95

Theresa Welch, 95, died April 24, 2023.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Interment will be in O’Connor Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, Illinois; and will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Greeley.

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested Theresa’s name to the EMWQ Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com

Theresa was born Nov. 1, 1927, to Timothy and Nora Fenton, in Brayton, Nebraska. She was the youngest daughter of 10. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed the company of her family. Theresa also loved to travel with her family and was known in her family for being a terrific storyteller and the belle of the ball. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Visitation in O’Connor.

She was the loving wife to the late Richard A. Welch; dear mother of Jane (Pete Danbrauskas) Welch, the late Tom (Dawn), Larry (Maria), Richard Jr. (JoAnn), Robert (Sue), Therese (the late Mark) Degnan, Colleen (Jim) Mitchell; beloved grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 24; fond aunt to many; good friend of Margie Pacelli.