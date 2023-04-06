Thomas Dodson, 82

GILTNER — Thomas Dodson, 82, of Giltner, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 14 at the Christian Resource Center, 603 South K Road, Giltner. Pastor Paul Nauman will officiate. Inurnment will be at Giltner Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Thomas Eugene Dodson, the son of Howard and Augusta ‘Dottie' (Smalley) Dodson, was born in Mountain Grove, Mo. on Feb. 24, 1941, and passed away in Aurora on April 5, 2023, at the age of 82.

Tom grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1960. Tom joined the U.S. Navy in January 1961, and was honorably discharged in January 1965.

Tom was united in marriage to Helen B. Rollins on Nov. 14, 1965, in Harvard and to this union were born two sons, Thomas, Jr. and Brian. Following their marriage Tom worked at the Ingleside State Hospital in Hastings, the V.A. Hospital in Grand Island, the Village of Giltner and Case New Holland in Grand Island before retiring.

Tom was a member of the Giltner Volunteer Fire Dept. He enjoyed doing many plastic canvas stitching projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Evan, Benny and Gary Dodson and sister, Shirley Dodson.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Dodson of Giltner; two sons, Thomas E. (Mikki) Dodson, Jr. of Giltner and Brian K. Dodson of Giltner; and three grandchildren, Austin Dodson of Grand Island, Chase Dodson of Giltner and Ashley Fisk of Hastings. He is also survived by brother, Robert Dodson of Hastings; sister, Aloma Teasley of Tulsa, Okla. and other family members and friends.