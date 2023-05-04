Thomas Frank Ott, 77

McCOOK — Thomas Frank Ott, 71, of McCook, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Community Hospital in McCook.

Funeral services with a closed casket will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in McCook with Pastor Lonnie Felcher officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Alma Cemetery in Alma,.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m, Sunday, May 7, at Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home in McCook. The family will be present to greet friends.

Tom was born July 13, 1951 in Holdrege, Nebraska, to Elmer Loyed and Dorothy Marie (Bierbower) Ott. He was one of four siblings who grew up in the Orleans community, graduating from Orleans High School with the Class of 1969. Tom went on to attend Kearney State College in Kearney, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

On June 3, 1973, Tom married the love of his life, Nancy Alice (Wolzen) Ott in Minden. The couple became parents to two sons: Christopher and Michael.

Tom was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in McCook, where he faithfully attended Bible study every Saturday morning. He enjoyed leisurely drives through the country, old cars, boating, camping and giving everyone he knew with a hard time.

Tom rarely missed an early morning cup of coffee with his 5:30 a.m. McDonald’s Coffee Club.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Ott, in 2018; a son, Christopher Ott; and a grandson, Ethan Christopher Ott.

Those left to celebrate his life include his son, Michael (Tiffany) Ott of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Natalie Ott of Parker, Colorado; a brother, Jack (Carol ) Ott of Elkhorn; two sisters, Helen (Jimmy) Brash of Omaha, and Jill Ott of Sun City, Arizona; his grandchildren, Dawson, Owen, Jenna, Olivia and Nicholas; a friend, Dorothy Gruhn of Indianola; his 5:30 a.m. coffee friends and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to No Stomach For Cancer P.O. Box 46070 Madison, WI 53744.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home of McCook has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.carpenterbreland.com to leave your message of condolence for the Ott family.