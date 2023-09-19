Thomas Hornbacher, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Thomas Lee Hornbacher, 81, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Island. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Sutton Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Thomas was born on March 26, 1942, to Ephraim and Irma (Goemmel) Hornbacher. He grew up in Sutton, graduated from Sutton High School in 1960, and lived around Grand Island most of his life.

After high school, Tom graduated from barber school in Lincoln and opened a large barber shop in Grand Island. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed reminiscing about his adventures.

While Anna was in school, Tom held a truck driver’s license and drove school buses for Grand Island Public Schools. He often asked to drive for band events so he could watch the competitions. Tom also drove bus for detasseling crews and family harvesting.

Thomas was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed playing poker, spending time at Fonner Park watching the horse races, and was an avid Cornhusker Football fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Anna Hornbacher and Tommy Hornbacher; grandchildren, Frank, Cassidy and Hunter Hornbacher; a brother, Verdel Hornbacher; three sisters, Velda Sedersten, Wanda LaPage, and Sue Rath; many nieces and nephews and their children; his emotional support cat, Nikko; and friends, Bob Kreiner and Doc Zig.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, and children, Franz and Stacia Hornbacher.