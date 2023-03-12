Born on May 20, 1946, to Thomas and Barbara (Little) Morgan in York. Tom graduated from Clark's High School and attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He then served his country in Vietnam for both the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps where he earned numerous awards, including a Purple Heart. Tom met and married his wife, Annalee Cheek, in Lincoln in 2003. They enjoyed numerous activities together including riding horses, camping, country music and dancing. Tom was an active member in AA and a sponsor to many. He impacted the lives of numerous people and was loved by everyone who knew him. A man of service, Tom leaves behind many good friends and lots of good memories.