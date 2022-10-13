Thomas Schock, 78

Thomas E. Schock passed away into the arms of his Savior, Jesus, on Oct. 11, 2022.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Schock family there will be no public viewingisitation, Tom's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.

Tom was born on May 4, 1944, to James and Agnes (Sedar) Schock in Pottsville, Pa. His childhood stories would lead you to believe he had great adventures with his brothers, sister and friends in the coal mountain town of Tuscarora, Pa., where they grew up.

Tom attended grade school in Tuscarora and graduated from Parkland High School in 1962. He entered the United States Air Force after graduation and served seven years with the majority of his time spent in the Aleutian Islands. When he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base he met Judy (Lowe) Schock and they were married in 1964. They had three daughters, Denise, Angie and Danielle.

There were few jobs Tom could not do. He was a milkman, a mayor, a purchasing agent for a small town, managed a hardware store, sold life insurance, worked at the State Theater, built houses, worked in a grocery store, worked with developmentally disabled individuals and his last job was a paraeducator in the public schools.

Tom met Cathy in the chapel at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. They married in 1990 and he gained a daughter, Amanda. 27 years later he walked her down the aisle. In 1990, their son Brandon was born and the family was complete.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Brandon and Julie McNaught and their son Brody, Amanda and Jared Bauman, Jaxon, Cruz and Remi; brother, Jim Schock and his wife Eileen, their daughter, Chrissy Finney and family; in-laws, Doug and Diane Maughan, Tom and Bernadette Arnold; many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne; sister, Nadine.