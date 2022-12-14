Thomas Shaver, 77

Thomas Joe Shaver, 77, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

A celebration of Tom's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Northridge Assembly of God, with Lead Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for designation by the family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the church. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tom was born April 30, 1945, at Grand Island, the son of William Henry Charles and Catherine Margaret (Humphrey) Shaver. His name was chosen by his sister Julianne, as she wanted to name him “Tommy Joe,” a nickname that stuck in the hearts of those who knew and loved him best. He grew up in Grand Island and attended school at Seedling Mile, Walnut Jr. High, and Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1963. After high school he attended Kearney State College for two years.

On Oct. 23, 1976, he married Linda Lorene (Clang) Rapp at Grand Island. This bold step made him an instant father to a daughter and two sons, which he never referred to as “step,” but as his own. He was blessed with another son and daughter in the marriage. Tom and Linda made their home in Grand Island except for ten years when they managed hotels in Cozad, North Platte, and York, 2000-2010. Tom asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior in 1987, at Bethel Assembly of God in Jacksonville, N.C., while visiting their son stationed at Camp Lejeune.

He loved all his family and was happiest when gathered together with them. He was known for his great memory, as he could tell you who owned a license plate number on a car and where they lived in town. His memory of countless phone numbers was astounding. He loved to laugh and make people happy. Like his parents, he could tell wonderful stories of folks he knew; he could have everyone in stitches with his endless repository of jokes and limericks.

He was a life-long Cornhusker, faithful to the end. He enjoyed and attended many races and time trials at the Indy 500. He and Linda took their family on many vacations across the country, and he always knew the historyocal interests of the areas. He fiercely loved the United States and would have loved to serve it, except for only having one kidney, which disqualified him. He loved Northridge Assembly of God, and attended as his health would permit.

Those who cherish Tom's memory include his wife of 46 years, Linda; daughters, Belinda (Tim) Soneson of St. Paul and Brandi Shaver of Grand Island; sons, Brian Rapp, Bradley (Kelli) Rapp, and Billijoe (Rebecca) Shaver of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Starr of Anaheim, Calif., and Julianne Newlun of Lincoln; his siblings-in-law, Loyal and Carolyn Clang of Clay Center, Betty and Gene Tennant of Kearney, Ella and Eugene Curtis and Joi and Dee Thornton of Anselmo, and Judy and Leon Morris of Purdum; many nieces and nephews; and five fur grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Elmer and Iris Clang; daughter-in-law, Shelly (Brian) Rapp; brother and sister-in-law, Lt. Col William and Shirley Shaver; and sister and brother-in-law Roberta and Donald Filkins.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com