Thomas Smith

Thomas Smith, 89

CEDAR RAPIDS — Thomas F. Smith, 89 of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Grand Island Veterans Hospital, Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. wake service at church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

