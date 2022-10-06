Thomas Smith

Thomas F. Smith, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Grand Island Veterans Hospital, Grand Island.

Thomas Frederick Smith, son of Joseph W. and Anna M. (McCready) Smith was born, Dec. 3, 1932, in Cedar Rapids. Thomas was baptized and later confirmed at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School before graduating from Cedar Rapids High School.

On Feb. 7, 1954, Thomas was enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years before being discharged from active duty on Feb. 8, 1956. New Years Eve of 1957 was a special day for Thomas. On that fateful day Thomas met the love of his life Marianne Bartlett. A few short months later the two were united in marriage on April 14, 1958, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. They made their home west of Cedar Rapids where they raised their four children. Thomas farmed for himself, and also worked for Kaytons doing farm work from 1960 to 1970.

Thomas was long-time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Thomas enjoyed playing Pinochle, chatting with family and having coffee while picking up all the latest news at the Cedars Rapid Stop. He also loved visiting his grandchildren.

He is survived by his three sons, Joe Smith, Jamie (Tina) Smith, and Doug Smith all of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Julie (Scott) LaBreche of Grand Island; grandchildren, Eric (Whitney) Smith and children Ava and Riptyn of St. Edward, Danielle (Phil) Nelson and Aryana, Paislee, and Octavia of Cedar Bluffs, Michael Smith and Tyler Smith both of Cedar Rapids, Sarah (Kody) Kruse and Keira of Holdrege; along with several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marianne; infant siblings, Daniel and Esther; brothers, Norman Smith and John “Jack” Smith; sisters, Ella Barnes and Roseanne Jameson; sisters-in-law, Clara Smith and Kathy Smith; brothers-in-law: Bob Barns and Paul Jameson.