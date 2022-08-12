Thomas Wieck, 83

Thomas John Wieck, 83, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Private burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the church, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Tom was born on Aug. 28, 1938, in Grand Island, the oldest son of Alfred and Mildred (Rock) Wieck. He grew up on the family farm north of Grand Island. Tom graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1956. On Aug. 2, 1958, he was united in marriage to Joyce Hertz. This union was blessed with four children, Patsy, Sharon, Chuck and Lisa. They raised their family in St. Libory, Ravenna and Grand Island.

Throughout his career, Tom was the owner-operator of Ravenna Livestock, Grand Island Livestock, and Tom Wieck Realty and Auction. Tom donated his time and talent as an auctioneer for local conservation and wildlife groups, non-profits and various charities. He never turned down anyone in need. Tom was very well-respected, very personable and never knew a stranger.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was one of the founders of the Duck's Unlimited and Pheasants Forever chapters in Hall County. He loved his family, especially the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Joyce; his children, Patsy (John) Mettenbrink of Grand Island, Sharon (Tracey) Ginger of Papillion, Chuck (Jane) Wieck of Dannebrog, and Lisa (John) Mayer of Grand Island; grandchildren, Phil (Britni) Wieck, Courtney (Bret) Tinch, Jack (Ashley) Ginger, Nick (Hannah) Ginger, Shannie (Casey) Moeller, Travis (Traci) Fagan, J.T. Mayer, Drew (Brittany) Mayer, and Blake Mayer; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ann Wieck of St. Libory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mildred; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine; a brother, Jim; two infant siblings, Eugene and Patricia; his parents-in-law, Phil and Ceil Hertz; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Bill Hight.