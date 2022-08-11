 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Wieck

  • 0

Thomas Wieck, 83

Thomas John Wieck, 83, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be Father Marty Egging. Private burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the church with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts