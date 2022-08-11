Thomas Wieck, 83

Thomas John Wieck, 83, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be Father Marty Egging. Private burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the church with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.