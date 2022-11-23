Tiffany Schleichardt, 34

Tiffany (Ziola) Schleichardt, 34, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Tiffany.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Tiffany was born on April 7, 1988, in Kearney the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth (Mohr) Ziola. She grew up in Shelton and later in Phillips. She graduated from Aurora High School, class of 2006. Tiffany earned a degree from Central Community College and then worked as a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant at Children's Rehab Center in Grand Island. On July 12, 2014, she was united in marriage to Grant Schleichardt.

Tiffany was a fighter. Throughout the course of her life, she overcame numerous medical obstacles. However, she never seemed to dwell on them, let them dampen her spirit, or hold her back. Instead, she used them as inspiration to live her life to the fullest. Tiffany was a free-spirit who approached life with a fearless, vibrant zest and often did so with a smile on her face. She was a strong, genuine, out-going, happy women with a beautiful soul.

Tiffany was an outdoors enthusiast, enjoying fishing, air-boating, Jeeping, and spending time near the water. She also loved shopping, socializing with a good coffee drink in hand, and watching Kansas University basketball games with her husband. Tiffany was overjoyed to be a mom and loved Kaiser more than anything else!

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Grant and their infant son, Kaiser; her father, Allan Ziola of Loup City; sister, Bridget (Erick) Babcock of Phillipsburg, Kan., and their children, niece, Brielle and nephew, Braddox; parents-in-law, Marty and Barb Schleichardt of Grand Island; Grandma, Lorraine Krecklow; her special furry friends: Chloe, their cat and Cooper, their German Shepard; and several extended relatives and friends.

Tiffany is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth who passed away in 2009.