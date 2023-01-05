Tim Bartling, 51

NORMAN, Okla - Timothy ‘Tim' Martin Bartling, 51, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Primrose Funeral Home.

Tim was born in Grand Island on Sept. 23, 1971, to Martin and Connie (Skala) Bartling.

Tim worked in food service and the hospitality industry thought out his life.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing and hunting with friends and family. He also enjoyed watching his nephews at their various sporting events.

He loved his Dallas Cowboys and the Sooners. He had the opportunity to go see the Sooners play football, basketball, and baseball.

Tim will be remembered for his love of family, his witty jokes, and his sense of humor.

Tim is survived by his mother, Connie Barting; his sister and brother-in-law, Kevin and Lisa Finlay; his nephews, Annan, Kade, and Broderick Finlay; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Bartling; uncle, Ronald Skala; grandparents, Alfred and Rose Tiede and Kenneth and Agnes Muhlbach.