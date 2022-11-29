Timothy Biggs, 59

AMARILLO, Texas — Timothy John Biggs, 59, died at his residence on Nov. 6, 2022, in Amarillo, Texas.

A memorial service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Interment will follow in the Ravenna Highland Park Cemetery.

Tim was born on Sept. 19, 1963, in Grand Island to Bruce John and Beverly Anne (Shrader) Biggs. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1982.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly; son, Kody; sisters, Traci (Bob) and Tamara (Kelly); and granddaughters, Jennifer and Sapphire.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; and a son, Timothy.