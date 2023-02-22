Timothy “Tim” Arends, 70, of Chapman passed away at his home on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Memorial services in Tim's honor will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Gathering of friends and family will take place an hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veteran's Honor Guard and U.S. Army.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Tim was born on September 28, 1952 in Grand Island, son James E. and Bertha M. (Fuller) Arends. Tim was raised in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School.

Tim enlisted in the United States Army in February of 1971 and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1973.

Once returning to Grand Island, Tim followed his passion and worked side by side with his father, Jim at Arends Auto Service. After many years, Tim took over ownership of the family auto shop. He continued to learn about anything with a motor and took several classes over the years at Hastings Community College. Tim retired in 2022.

On February 17, 2001, Tim married Mary Zillus. Mary brought her daughters and Tim loved and cared for them as if they were his own.

Tim enjoyed attending and showing his own cars at many local shows. He loved the freedom he felt riding his Harley Davidson bike, and made many trips to Sturgis. He was a skilled hunter and had hunted wild game while on several different safari trips to Africa. Tim was an avid collector of classic toys and cars. Tim was an avid weightlifter and enjoyed fitness training.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Chapman; daughters, Cashmere (Stephen) Weeks of Omaha and Tiffany Boehle (husband, Matthew Dean) of Prescott, AZ; brother, Jim (Marilyn) Arends of South Sioux City, IA; sister, Karen (Tom) Mettenbrink of Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents.