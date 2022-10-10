Timothy 'Tim' Wichert

Timothy L. Wichert, “Tim,” 71, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Grand Island E- Free Church, where Pastor Dan Brenton will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Tim was born on November 1, 1950, in Norfolk, NE to Leo and Norma (Andersen) Wichert. He was raised and received his education in the Norfolk area, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1968. After high school, Tim went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1973.

On November 29, 1986, Tim was united in marriage to Renita Jensen. Two children were blessed into their union. He owned Burke Pharmacy until 1994. After closing his pharmacy, Tim went on to be a pharmacist for several different pharmacies, and ultimately ended his career as an IV Infusion Pharmacist at Walgreens Infusion, where he was Pharmacy Manager.

Tim was a member of the Grand Island Evangelical Free Church where he was a part of Men's Bible Study, and where he served as an usher and a deacon. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, biking, playing racquetball, spending time with his loved ones, and volunteering at The Crane Trust and the Literacy Council of Grand Island.

Soon after his retirement, Tim was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Despite the challenges and difficulties associated with this disease, he handled every day with dignity and grace.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Larry Jensen, and sister-in-law, Lori Jensen. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Renita, children, Lauren and Spencer, sister-in-law, Wanda Jensen, sister and brother-in-law, Candess and Ken Headlee, brothers-in-law, Jerry and Terry Jensen, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to The Crane Trust. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.