Tina McCleery

Tina Elise McCleery, 49, of Roswell, N.M., went to meet Jesus at heaven's gate on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Tina was born on March 21, 1973, in Grand Island to Michael and Elizabeth (Harb) McCleery. She grew up in Thermopolis, Wyo. and graduated from Hot Springs County High School.

Tina had many interests; she pursued a music degree at Chadron State College in Chadron and then took classes at several other colleges before being called into full time ministry.

She moved to Phoenix, Ariz. and was employed at Bank of America in customer service and Bashas Grocery stores as an accountant, cashier and Clubhouse manager. She was an active member of Palmcroft Church where she served in Children's Ministry and Missions. She went on mission trips to Africa and Romania where she brought many Children to the Lord.

Tina's favorite time of the year was autumn and into the holiday season where she expressed her love for pumpkins. Her hobbies included baking, music, gardening, sewing and crafts.

Tina is survived by her parents, Mike and Liz (Harb) McCleery of Cairo; sisters, Misha McCleery of Thermopolis, Wyo., and Kendra McCleery of Phoenix, Ariz; grandmother, Pauline McCleery of Kearney; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles McCleery, Dr. Fred and Betty Harb, Charles and Loretta (Harb) Bockman of the Cairo and Grand Island area. Aunts, Clarann (Harb) Biggs of Stockton, Calif., Joyce (Hulme) Harb of Lincoln.

A private family ‘Celebration of Life' will take place on October 22 in Kearney. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Palmcroft Church in Phoenix, Ariz. at https://palmcroft.church/give