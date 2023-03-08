Todd ‘Catfish' Johnson, 62

Todd Michael Johnson “Catfish”, 62, of Grand Island, passed away at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust St. Grand Island, NE 68801.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Catfish was born on Jan. 20, 1961, at Hastings, son of Glen and Nancy (Greuter) Johnson

Catfish was employed in construction in Nebraska and Oklahoma. He loved to spend time with family, friends, and loved to fish.

Mike is survived by life partner, Marde Stanfill; granddaughter, Deja Timmerman; daughter, Brandi Rasmussen; mother, Nancy Johnson (Clark Gangwish); siblings, Susan (Patrick) Patterson, Gale Johnson Buller and children, Gary (Kitty) Johnson and children, Geri Sue (Scott) Johnson Roman and children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Johnson.