Tom Delaney

Tom Delaney, 78

FULLERTON — Tom C. Delaney, 78, of Fullerton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his home in Fullerton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Belgrade American Legion Post #99 and United States Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Fullerton Community Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family

