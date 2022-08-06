Tom Delaney

Tom was born Aug. 10, 1943, to Frank C. and Elizabeth (Stellman) Delaney at Columbus Hospital in Columbus. He was raised on a farm northwest of Fullerton and attended grade school at Woodlawn District 27. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1961. He enrolled in college at Kearney in the fall of 1961, and graduated from Kearney State College in January 1971 with a Bachelor of Art in Business Educationusiness Administration. During college, he also worked for the State of Nebraska in Lincoln for a year and spent two years in the United States Army with 17 months of service in South Vietnam. He also taught junior high in a rural school in Merrick County near Grand Island. After graduating college, he moved to Walthill, where he lived for 21 years. He taught seven years at Walthill and three years at Winnebago and Macy Public Schools. He worked as an auditor for six years and was the Institutional Director for Woodbury County in nearby Sioux City, Iowa, before taking a position as a vocation business instructor for the University of New Mexico at their branch campus in Gallup, N.M. From there, he moved to Eastern Arizona College at Safford, Ariz, where he was director of vocations business program at Ft. Grant State Prison. In 1997, he returned to the Midwest because of ailing health of his mother and worked as a disabled veteran counselor out of Sioux City, Iowa. He worked with veterans in South Dakota, Iowa, and northeast Nebraska. When the budget was cut and the job ended, he filled in a year at Keya Paha County High School in Springview and then joined Metropolitan Community College in Omaha and was a vocational instructor at their program at Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. He left there in 2002 to return to Fullerton and help take care of his elderly mother who died Jan. 12, 2003. He owned and operated Delaney Rental, which had rental homes in Fullerton and was a partner in Delaney Bros Farms with his brother, Ron.