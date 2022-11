Tony Giersdorf, 67

Tony L. Giersdorf, 67, of Grand Island, died at his home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Graveside services with committal of cremains will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at Apfel Funeral Home, then proceed to the cemetery for the graveside rites. Online condolences may be directed to http:/www.apfelfuneralhome.com.