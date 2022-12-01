Tony Giersdorf, 67

Tony L. Giersdorf, 67, of Grand Island, died at his home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Graveside services with committal of cremains will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home, then proceed to the cemetery for the graveside rites.

Tony Lynn Giersdorf was born Nov. 30, 1954, at Grand Island to Maynard and Idamae (Spanton) Giersdorf. He grew up and received his education in Central City graduating from Central City High School in 1973. Following his education, Tony farmed for his stepfather, Millard Novozovsky.

He married Sherry Ann Smith on May 9, 1980, at Central City. The couple made their home in Central City and later Chapman. Tony worked in Grand Island for Delicious Foods which later became McCain Foods. Sherry died suddenly in 1982, and Tony continued living in Chapman until moving to Grand Island in 2014.

Tony was a Huskers fan. He enjoyed playing drums, music, grilling, gardening and fishing.

Survivors include his daughter, Jamie Lynn Giersdorf of Hastings; three sisters, Kathy Judd of David City, Debra Giersdorf of Central City and Stacy Bolles (fiancé, Mitch Axmann) of Grand Island; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Millard and Idamae Novzovsky; brother-in-law, Greg Bolles; and brother, Randy Giersdorf.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com