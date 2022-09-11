Tracy Lynn (Schade) Stinson, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by family on September 6, 2022, after unexpected health complications.

Tracy was born on July 29, 1965, to Ardene Doyle “Deno” Schade and Delores Marie (Molczyk) Schade in Grand Island, Nebraska. After Tracy graduated from North West High School in 1983, she went on to study Management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. During her time at Kearney State, Tracy met Mark Stinson during college intramural volleyball and later married in 1987. Tracy and Mark were married for 35 wonderful years! Throughout her career, Tracy worked as a Project Director for the Gallup Organization for 10 years and later had the privilege to stay home with her two daughters, who she loved dearly, Brooke and Abby Stinson.

During her life, Tracy spent time cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones, as she was so proud of her two daughters who both graduated from the University. Tracy and Mark also loved the time spent together at their home in Minnesota during both the summer and especially the winter months. She was also the proud Nanna to a 2-year-old Goldendoodle, Campbell (Belle). Tracy Stinson was the light of the Stinson family and will be missed dearly.

Tracy was preceded in by death her parents, Ardene and Delores Schade; and Mark's parents, Jack and Gladys Stinson.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Stinson; her two daughters, Brooke and Abby Stinson; her brother, Kelly Schade of Grand Island; and her brother, Roger Schade of Wyoming.

According to Tracy's wishes, there will be a private service with her immediate family.

Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com