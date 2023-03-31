Travis Hansen, 32

Travis Ray Hansen, 32, of Moberly, M, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home in Moberly.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer, Nebraska. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer by his grandmother, Delores McClellan.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Travis was born on April 5, 1990, in Sac City, Iowa to Deborah (McClellan) Hansen and Dennis Hansen. He grew up and attended school in Sac City, participated in numerous sports activities, and graduated in 2009. He received his bachelor's degree in industrial technology from Iowa State College in 2013.

He worked at Ag Leaders in Ames Iowa and then went to work for Orschlen Products in Moberly, MO. Travis enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing pickle ball and woodworking. He had a passion for animals, especially dogs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Deborah Hansen of Sac City, IA; father, Dennis Hansen of Sac City, IA; grandfather, Donald McClellan of Palmer; half-sisters, McKayla & Jaden Senecaut of Des Moines; half-brother, Jackson Senecaut of Des Moines, IA; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandmother, Delores McClellan; and grandparents, Marvin & Kathryn Hansen.

