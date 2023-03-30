Travis Hansen, 32

MOBERLY, Mo. — Travis Ray Hansen, 32, of Moberly, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home in Moberly, Mo.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer by his grandmother, Delores McClellan.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

More details will follow.