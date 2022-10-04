Twila Palu

WORLAND, Wyo. — Twila was born April 24, 1935, to Dorothy (Obermiller) Heisner and Lloyd Heisner at Rockville. She attended school at Rockville, graduating in 1952 as Valedictorian of her class. She was very active in school activities, 4-H, and riding her horse in Horse Shows. She met her future husband, Richard playing 4-H softball. After graduation she went to college for the summer at Kearney State (University of Nebraska, Kearney) and started teaching a rural school in the fall of 1952. She continued to teach full time or substituting until she retired in 2000 after working in education for 49 years. She obtained her B.A. in Elementary Education, Early Childhood, and Special Education in 1975 and M.S. in Education Psychology, Guidanceounseling in 1980, both from the University of Nebraska, Kearney. Over the years she also attended the University of Kansas for Social Work. She continued to help her husband on the farm and in his business when she lived in Nebraska. She joined St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City in 1953. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland, Wyo. She married Richard Palu on Nov. 20, 1954 in St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. They lived in Nebraska until 1981, when they moved to Worland, Wyo. where she had taken a teaching position with the Worland School District. She worked for the district until she retired. She was active in the Nebraska Education Association, Council of Exceptional Children, Recognized member of the National Profession of Special Education, Council of Catholic Women, Cursillo in conjunction with the Catholic Church, piano player for the church, Delta Kappa Gamma, Board member for NOWCAP and very active in the American Legion Auxiliary having served as President. She loved music learning to play the piano at the age of eight and continued with lessons until her marriage studying to be a concert pianist. She also loved to sing especially with the Polish Choir at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. She was an avid reader and quilter, having made quilts for all her children and many of the grandchildren. She loved to travel to visit family and friends as well as the trips that were enjoyed with her husband just for fun.